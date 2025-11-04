Nagaon Organ Transplant Racket: A Web of Desperation and Crime

A significant breakthrough was achieved in Assam's Nagaon district as officials successfully busted an organ transplant racket. The illicit operation, which preyed on impoverished villagers, had been running for several years before being uncovered by law enforcement.

The operation came to light following a meeting focused on combating drug and illegal liquor issues in the village. During the meeting, revelations about an illegal trade of kidneys emerged, prompting police to launch a comprehensive investigation.

Authorities have already detained three individuals identified as Dharani Das alias Bogamula, Mahendra Das, and Deep Das. Further connections to the racket were traced to Hazarika from Baihata Chariali and Daulagapu from Guwahati, as investigations continue in unraveling the full extent of the network.

