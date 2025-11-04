Left Menu

Legal Fraternity Strikes Against Advocate's Alleged False Implication

The coordination committee of Delhi district courts' bar associations plans to abstain from work on November 6. This decision arises after the alleged false implication of advocate Vikram Singh in a murder case, which the committee views as an attack on legal independence. They demand the withdrawal of proceedings.

In a bold stance against perceived injustice, the coordination committee of Delhi's district courts' bar associations has planned a full strike on November 6. Their protest targets what they describe as the wrongful implication of an advocate in a murder case.

The committee criticized the actions of the Gurugram police's special task force, specifically the arrest of advocate Vikaram Singh. They argue that the arrest is a deliberate attempt to suppress legal freedom, with the advocate being targeted merely for defending a co-accused.

Chairman V K Singh and Secretary General Anil Kr Basoya highlighted the broader implications, stating this action undermines both the rule of law and the confidence of the legal community. In response, they demand the immediate retraction of the charges against Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

