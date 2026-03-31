Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Fugitive in Attempt-to-Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a notorious 24-year-old fugitive accused in a high-profile attempt-to-murder case from 2025. The accused, identified as Prateek alias Badal, was detained in the Patel Nagar area of central Delhi, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Prateek, a notorious figure on the local police radar, had been evading capture for months. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized him Monday and confiscated a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges.

The case traces back to a violent altercation that took place on October 10, 2025, in Baljeet Nagar, which saw one man severely attacked with a knife. Law enforcement had previously detained three juveniles linked to the case, indicating a broader investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)