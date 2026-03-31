Dramatic Police Ops Nab Two Wanted in Murder Case

In a series of high-stakes police operations on Monday night, Dwarka District police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals implicated in a murder incident the previous day. The first operation, led by the district's Special Staff, culminated in the arrest of Rohit alias Noda, a suspect wanted for murder and attempted murder. Rohit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter.

According to the police, Rohit and an accomplice used sharp-edged weapons to execute the crime. Meanwhile, the AATS (Anti-Auto Theft Squad) orchestrated a separate operation leading to the capture of another suspect, Prem alias Himanshu, near the Old Najafgarh Drain on Kakrola Road. Prem, who also suffered a leg injury during the police encounter, fired at the officers before being subdued.

Simultaneously, Delhi Police at Gokulpuri Station swiftly resolved an attempted murder case. Within hours, three individuals, including two juveniles labeled as Children in Conflict with Law, were detained. The attempted murder unfolded on March 28 near Ganga Vihar when a confrontation led to two teenagers being stabbed. Prompt police action resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Kartik, who revealed the identities of his juvenile accomplices, ultimately leading to their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)