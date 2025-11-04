Tragedy on the Kaudiyala River: Rescues, Recoveries, and Reconstruction

An 11-year-old boy's body was found in the river following a boat capsizing incident in Bahraich's Katarniaghat forest. Official sources confirmed this brings the death toll from the tragedy to four, with five individuals still missing.

Rescue operations are ongoing, involving the NDRF, SDRF, flood PAC, local divers, and villagers. The boy, identified as Shivam from Bharthapur village, was discovered 10 km downstream, and taken for a post-mortem.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the area, offering financial aid to affected families and planning a new housing colony for displaced villagers, aiming to ensure their safety and preserve their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)