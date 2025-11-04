Left Menu

Operation Conviction: Life Sentences in 2022 Kithaur Murder Case

A court sentenced four men to life imprisonment in the 2022 murder case of Tarun Giri, following a strong evidence collection by Kithaur police during 'Operation Conviction'. Each convict also received additional sentences and a collective fine of Rs 48,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:03 IST
Operation Conviction: Life Sentences in 2022 Kithaur Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a court has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2022 murder of Tarun Giri in Kithaur. The case stemmed from an attack on Giri by Tushar Bhati, Prince, Ankur, and Gullu, who used sticks and rods to inflict fatal injuries.

The crucial conviction was secured thanks to the diligent efforts by Kithaur police under their special initiative, 'Operation Conviction'. Law enforcement officials credited the successful conviction to meticulous evidence gathering and coordinated prosecution efforts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Alok Dwivedi handed down the life sentences, along with additional penalties, including a collective fine of Rs 48,000. The ruling holds each convict accountable with a fine of Rs 12,000 besides additional lesser sentences for causing hurt and intentional insult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025