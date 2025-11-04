Operation Conviction: Life Sentences in 2022 Kithaur Murder Case

In a landmark judgment, a court has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2022 murder of Tarun Giri in Kithaur. The case stemmed from an attack on Giri by Tushar Bhati, Prince, Ankur, and Gullu, who used sticks and rods to inflict fatal injuries.

The crucial conviction was secured thanks to the diligent efforts by Kithaur police under their special initiative, 'Operation Conviction'. Law enforcement officials credited the successful conviction to meticulous evidence gathering and coordinated prosecution efforts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Alok Dwivedi handed down the life sentences, along with additional penalties, including a collective fine of Rs 48,000. The ruling holds each convict accountable with a fine of Rs 12,000 besides additional lesser sentences for causing hurt and intentional insult.

(With inputs from agencies.)