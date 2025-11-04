Left Menu

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel discussed a global zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, trade, and infrastructure. Talks involved External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. The conversation also touched on the United States-brokered Gaza peace plan and regional connectivity projects, like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

  • India

India and Israel on Tuesday embarked on a strategic dialogue focusing on a united front against terrorism while exploring enhanced cooperation in trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.

The discussions, spearheaded by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, also shed light on the potential impact of the US-brokered Gaza peace strategy.

Both countries underscored the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a conduit for regional collaboration, which was originally conceptualized during the G20 Summit in Delhi. The talks highlighted Israel's commitment to fostering connectivity across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

