India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel on Tuesday embarked on a strategic dialogue focusing on a united front against terrorism while exploring enhanced cooperation in trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.

The discussions, spearheaded by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, also shed light on the potential impact of the US-brokered Gaza peace strategy.

Both countries underscored the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a conduit for regional collaboration, which was originally conceptualized during the G20 Summit in Delhi. The talks highlighted Israel's commitment to fostering connectivity across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)