Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

A celebration in Hardhani village turned catastrophic as two gas cylinder explosions injured thirteen individuals preparing for a wedding on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

Among the injured, two remain in critical condition at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The explosions occurred during construction work when sparks from a gas welding machine ignited a gas cylinder, leading to a second explosion moments later.

The blast caused widespread panic and sent debris flying, injuring several people, including the groom. Medical officials have stated that while most injuries are stable, two victims are under close observation due to critical conditions.

