Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

A wedding preparation in Hardhani village turned disastrous when two gas cylinders exploded, injuring thirteen people, including the groom. Sparks from a welding machine triggered the blasts, causing panic and chaos. Two individuals are critically injured, and all are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A celebration in Hardhani village turned catastrophic as two gas cylinder explosions injured thirteen individuals preparing for a wedding on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

Among the injured, two remain in critical condition at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The explosions occurred during construction work when sparks from a gas welding machine ignited a gas cylinder, leading to a second explosion moments later.

The blast caused widespread panic and sent debris flying, injuring several people, including the groom. Medical officials have stated that while most injuries are stable, two victims are under close observation due to critical conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

