Hit-and-Run Mystery: Arrest in the Fatal Roadside Accident

In a tragic turn of events near the Moti Nagar flyover in west Delhi, a 54-year-old roadside eatery operator was fatally injured on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Ramkaran, was found with serious injuries, marking another fatal incident of urban negligence.

The police discovered Ramkaran's body around 7.15 am after a PCR call alerted them to the scene near a banquet hall on Najafgarh Road. Personal belongings of the deceased were scattered nearby, indicating a possible hit-and-run scenario. Responding swiftly, authorities cordoned off the area for a thorough forensic inspection.

After examining local CCTV footage, police pinpointed a suspicious white Dzire with evident damage that led them to the suspect, Mohit Yadav, 25, from Noida. Yadav was subsequently arrested, and investigations continue to unravel the exact sequence of events that resulted in this tragic accident.

