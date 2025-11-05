U.S.-Saudi F-35 Deal: A Potential Shift in Middle East Military Balance
The Trump administration is considering Saudi Arabia's interest in acquiring 48 F-35 jets, potentially shifting the Middle East's military dynamics. The deal, still in its early stages, could face challenges from congressional scrutiny and concerns about maintaining Israel's military advantage. This aligns with Saudi's Vision 2030 defense goals.
The Trump administration is currently exploring a request from Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 48 F-35 fighter jets, a substantial deal indicating a potential policy shift in the Middle East. While the deal has passed a key Pentagon hurdle, it awaits further approvals at higher government levels.
This sale could significantly alter the regional military balance, especially concerning the U.S.'s commitment to maintaining Israel's 'qualitative military edge.' Saudi Arabia has persistently expressed interest in acquiring the advanced fighter jets to modernize its air force, primarily to counter regional threats like Iran.
Challenges remain, including congressional scrutiny due to past human rights issues and ensuring the sale aligns with U.S. diplomatic goals. The deal is part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 effort to upgrade its military capabilities while exploring diverse defense partnerships.
