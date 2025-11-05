US Pushes Draft for UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza

The United States has prepared a draft proposal for the United Nations Security Council that aims to establish an international stabilisation force in Gaza for a period of at least two years. This development marks a critical step in President Donald Trump's broader plan to bring an end to two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The draft, which has been acknowledged by two US officials to The Associated Press, serves as an initial framework for what is expected to be extensive negotiations involving the 15-member council and various international partners. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity owing to the delicacy of the situation, stated the draft is under deliberation and subject to alterations based on these discussions. Countries in the Arab world and other regions, which have shown interest in contributing to the stabilisation force, have indicated the need for UN endorsement to proceed with troop contributions.

One insider mentioned that the document has not yet been formally shared with other UN Security Council members and serves as a starting point to build a consensus for granting the stabilisation force and participating nations an international mandate. Notably, China and Russia, two permanent council members, are yet to review the language and are anticipated to pose significant opposition if the US pushes the resolution without their agreement. Key challenges include disarming Hamas, with some resistance observed regarding the demilitarisation provision.