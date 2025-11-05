U.S. Pushes U.N. Resolution for Gaza Stabilization

The United States has drafted a U.N. resolution that aims to set up a transitional governance body and international stabilization force in Gaza, as part of President Donald Trump's broader plan. The resolution is still in development and has not yet been formally presented to the 15-member U.N. Security Council, diplomats indicated.

The draft is designed to authorize a Board of Peace, establishing an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to use necessary measures for protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian aid. It also outlines the demilitarization of non-state groups, a significant element of the second phase of Trump's plan.

Discussions are ongoing with potential contributing nations, but no troops are confirmed. The draft urges financial support for Gaza's reconstruction. It is uncertain when the U.S. will submit the resolution to a vote, which requires nine affirmations and no vetoes from core Security Council members.

(With inputs from agencies.)