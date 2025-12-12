International Stabilization Force Set to Deploy in Gaza

International troops could soon make their way to Gaza to form a U.N.-authorized stabilization force, U.S. officials have revealed. The International Stabilization Force (ISF) is set to deploy as early as next month, focusing efforts on stabilizing Israeli-held regions without engaging in combat against Hamas.

The deployment is a crucial component of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative, following a fragile ceasefire. As part of this phase, Indonesia is among the nations preparing to contribute troops, with plans for 20,000 personnel dedicated to health and construction tasks within Gaza.

The Security Council has authorized the ISF to work with newly trained Palestinian police, aiming to demilitarize Gaza by removing military and terrorist infrastructures. However, specifics on disarmament strategies remain undiscussed with Hamas, posing potential challenges for achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)