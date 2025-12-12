India and China Seek Resolution on Export Control Disputes

India has urged China to resolve pending export control issues during a visit by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, to Beijing. The diplomatic mission aimed to mend bilateral relations strained by the eastern Ladakh incident.

During the two-day visit, Ghosh engaged in talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and high-ranking officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meetings emphasized the need for an early resolution of export control concerns, particularly China's restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.

Both sides positively assessed progress in bilateral ties and underscored strategic guidance from their leaders. Discussions also included global developments of mutual interest and planned exchanges for the coming year. Trade and commercial issues were also deliberated with Chinese Ministry of Commerce's Director General.

(With inputs from agencies.)