Left Menu

India and China Seek Resolution on Export Control Disputes

India urged China to address export control issues during a diplomatic visit by India's Sujit Ghosh to Beijing. Talks focused on rebuilding strained bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of strategic guidance from both countries' leaders. Discussions also covered trade, commercial matters, and future exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:52 IST
India and China Seek Resolution on Export Control Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has urged China to resolve pending export control issues during a visit by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, to Beijing. The diplomatic mission aimed to mend bilateral relations strained by the eastern Ladakh incident.

During the two-day visit, Ghosh engaged in talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and high-ranking officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meetings emphasized the need for an early resolution of export control concerns, particularly China's restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.

Both sides positively assessed progress in bilateral ties and underscored strategic guidance from their leaders. Discussions also included global developments of mutual interest and planned exchanges for the coming year. Trade and commercial issues were also deliberated with Chinese Ministry of Commerce's Director General.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025