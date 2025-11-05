US Military Escalates Campaign Against Drug Traffickers in Eastern Pacific

The US has stepped up its military campaign against drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a recent strike killing two on a drug-carrying vessel. This escalation aligns with an increase in American military presence in the area, with an aircraft carrier now underway.

Hegseth stated that the latest offensive adds to a series of at least 16 attacks under the Trump administration, which has resulted in 66 casualties allegedly linked to drug operations. Despite continuous efforts, the administration has been pressed by lawmakers for more details and legal backing regarding these actions.

The newly-deployed USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier represents a significant military expansion aimed at combating drug cartels President Trump claims are linked to foreign terror entities. The disclosure of the carrier's movement follows the crossing of the Atlantic by other US naval ships en route to the Caribbean.