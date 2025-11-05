Left Menu

US Military Escalates Campaign Against Drug Traffickers in Eastern Pacific

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a deadly strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific, amid a military build-up in the region. President Trump justifies the strikes as part of a war against drug cartels, though evidence remains scarce, provoking lawmakers' inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:27 IST
US Military Escalates Campaign Against Drug Traffickers in Eastern Pacific
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has stepped up its military campaign against drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a recent strike killing two on a drug-carrying vessel. This escalation aligns with an increase in American military presence in the area, with an aircraft carrier now underway.

Hegseth stated that the latest offensive adds to a series of at least 16 attacks under the Trump administration, which has resulted in 66 casualties allegedly linked to drug operations. Despite continuous efforts, the administration has been pressed by lawmakers for more details and legal backing regarding these actions.

The newly-deployed USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier represents a significant military expansion aimed at combating drug cartels President Trump claims are linked to foreign terror entities. The disclosure of the carrier's movement follows the crossing of the Atlantic by other US naval ships en route to the Caribbean.

TRENDING

1
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
3
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
4
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025