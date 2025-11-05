Left Menu

China's Tariff Adjustment: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

China announced it will suspend its additional 24% tariff on U.S. goods for one year, while maintaining a 10% levy. This decision comes after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump. Additionally, China will lift certain agricultural tariffs of up to 15% beginning November 10.

  • China

In a significant move, China will suspend its additional 24% tariff on U.S. goods for a year, retaining only a 10% levy, the State Council's tariff commission revealed on Wednesday. This measure follows a productive meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

The commission further declared that China, known as the world's largest agricultural buyer, plans to lift some tariffs of up to 15% on U.S. agricultural products starting November 10. This development is seen as a positive step towards easing trade tensions between the two economic giants.

These tariff adjustments highlight China's strategic approach to international trade, potentially setting the stage for improved relations and mutual economic benefits. Experts suggest these changes could encourage increased agricultural trade and foster a more stable trading environment.

