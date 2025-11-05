Iran's U.N. Cooperation Crucial to Averting Western Tensions
Despite conducting several inspections, the agency lacks access to key nuclear sites. This lack of cooperation has heightened concerns amid ongoing hostilities involving Israel.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged Iran to enhance its cooperation with United Nations inspectors to prevent further escalation of tensions with Western nations. Rafael Grossi, as reported by the Financial Times, emphasized the critical nature of this collaboration to global security.
Since the escalation of hostilities with Israel in June, the IAEA has conducted roughly a dozen inspections within Iran. However, Grossi highlighted a significant roadblock; there has been no granted access to crucial nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
These facilities have previously been targeted in U.S. bombings, amplifying the importance of monitoring. The lack of transparency and access raises international concerns about potential developments in Iran's nuclear capabilities.
