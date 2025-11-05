Left Menu

Encirclement Crisis: Russian Ministry Issues Ultimatum

The Russian Defence Ministry claims Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk are encircled with no chance of escape, urging them to surrender. The Ministry accused Ukrainian President Zelenskiy of making false statements about the situation. Ukraine denies its troops are surrounded in either city.

The Russian Defence Ministry has declared that Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk are encircled, urging them to surrender due to their precarious situation. According to the Ministry's statement on Wednesday, the conditions for Ukraine's forces are worsening rapidly.

In a pointed statement, the Ministry accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of disseminating false information about the military situation in the besieged areas.

Contradicting Russian assertions, Ukraine insists its forces are not encircled in the mentioned cities, maintaining they can hold their positions.

