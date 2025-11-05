Left Menu

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Retained, Ensuring Democratic Majority

All three Democratic Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices seeking reelection were retained. This maintains a Democratic majority on the court, crucial for future fights over voting rights, redistricting, and elections. The retention election was notable for high spending and support from Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro.

05-11-2025
All three of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices seeking reelection will serve another term, reinforcing Democratic dominance in the state's highest court. This outcome solidifies Democratic influence on issues such as voting rights, redistricting, and critical election-related disputes.

The retention of Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht ensures that the current Democratic majority of 5-2 will persist. Supported by Governor Josh Shapiro and several progressive groups, the campaign successfully overcame a crowded political landscape.

A record-breaking USD 15 million in campaign spending marked this election, demonstrating the election's significance and the polarized nature of today's judicial campaigns. The decisions of this court have substantial implications for Pennsylvania's political and legal landscape.

