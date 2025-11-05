Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move: Reclaiming Mafia Land to House the Poor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a stern warning against illegal encroachment while inaugurating a housing project on land recovered from gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The initiative aims to provide affordable housing for economically weaker families, marking a significant step in reclaiming land for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move: Reclaiming Mafia Land to House the Poor
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning to criminal elements and those who protect them. In a stern address, he declared that engaging in illegal encroachments or societal intimidation would be met with severe consequences.

The announcement came as he inaugurated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Awas Yojana at Ekta Van in Dalibagh on Kartik Purnima. The project is built on land reclaimed from notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Adityanath distributed allotment letters to 72 families from economically weaker sections, highlighting the state's commitment to public welfare.

Emphasizing his government's zero-tolerance policy on crime, Adityanath warned of heavy penalties for land grabs. As he planted a sapling at the housing complex, he remarked on the blessed occasion of handing over homes to beneficiaries on land once controlled by the mafia. The chief minister also promised more residential projects to benefit eligible applicants in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

 Global
2

India's Legal Strides: FATF Acknowledges Asset Recovery Efforts

 India
3
Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 World Cup

Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 W...

 Global
4
Balancing Progress: The Green Cost of Railway Expansion in Madhya Pradesh

Balancing Progress: The Green Cost of Railway Expansion in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025