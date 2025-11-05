Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move: Reclaiming Mafia Land to House the Poor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning to criminal elements and those who protect them. In a stern address, he declared that engaging in illegal encroachments or societal intimidation would be met with severe consequences.

The announcement came as he inaugurated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Awas Yojana at Ekta Van in Dalibagh on Kartik Purnima. The project is built on land reclaimed from notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Adityanath distributed allotment letters to 72 families from economically weaker sections, highlighting the state's commitment to public welfare.

Emphasizing his government's zero-tolerance policy on crime, Adityanath warned of heavy penalties for land grabs. As he planted a sapling at the housing complex, he remarked on the blessed occasion of handing over homes to beneficiaries on land once controlled by the mafia. The chief minister also promised more residential projects to benefit eligible applicants in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)