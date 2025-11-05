EU Reaches Climate Compromise Ahead of COP30 Summit

In a last-minute negotiation, EU climate ministers have reached a consensus on a 2040 climate change target. This compromise sets out to cut emissions by 90% from 1990 levels, while introducing flexibilities that may effectively lower the requirement to 85%.

These concessions allow countries to purchase foreign carbon credits to cover up to 5% of their emission reduction targets. The EU has resolved to consider future use of international carbon credits for an additional 5% reduction, potentially diminishing the domestic target.

The agreement emerges ahead of the U.N. COP30 summit in Brazil, amidst concerns of maintaining industry competitiveness and balancing climate objectives with economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)