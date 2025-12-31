IndiGo Aims to Soar with 123 Million Passengers by 2025

IndiGo is set to achieve a significant milestone by the end of 2025, aiming to ferry 123 million passengers, an increase of 10 million from the previous year. This optimistic forecast comes despite recent operational hiccups.

The airline faced notable disruptions between December 3-5, affecting customer service, but it has vowed to strengthen its operations and restore passenger confidence. IndiGo has issued apologies to affected passengers.

A regulatory panel has investigated the disruptions and submitted findings to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Meanwhile, IndiGo commits to full cooperation with authorities to enhance its operational resiliency.

(With inputs from agencies.)