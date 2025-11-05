Major Gold Projects Signal New Mining Boom and Economic Growth for New Zealand

New Zealand’s mining sector is poised for a major resurgence as the Government advances projects expected to inject billions into the economy, create hundreds of high-value jobs, and strengthen regional communities. Resources Minister Shane Jones has hailed the granting of a new mining permit in Central Otago as a “multibillion-dollar opportunity” that underscores renewed global demand for gold and critical minerals.

30-Year Mining Permit for Rise and Shine Gold Deposit

New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals has officially granted Matakanui Gold Limited, a subsidiary of Santana Minerals, a 30-year mining permit for the Rise and Shine prospect — part of the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in the Dunstan Mountains. The site, near Alexandra, is considered one of the most significant gold discoveries in New Zealand in decades.

“This is a major milestone for a project that will deliver well-paid employment, infrastructure investment, and economic resilience in Central Otago,” said Minister Jones.

According to company projections, the proposed operation will directly employ 357 workers and create around 500 indirect jobs each year through supporting industries such as transport, maintenance, and services. The average annual salary is expected to reach $140,300 — more than double the region’s current average.

Massive Economic and Fiscal Benefits

The Rise and Shine project is expected to generate hundreds of millions in Crown royalties within its first 14 years of production. Additionally, Matakanui Gold anticipates contributing around $800 million in taxes, which will help fund essential national services including healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

“This is a win for every New Zealander,” Jones said. “From the royalties and tax revenue to the high-value jobs, this development will strengthen both our local and national economies.”

The mine will begin with opencast operations before transitioning to underground mining, ensuring a long project lifespan and providing opportunities for skills training in advanced mining technologies. This combination of techniques also supports a sustainable talent pipeline for future mining developments across the country.

Fast-Track Consenting for Economic Momentum

As a Schedule 2 listed project under the Fast-Track Approvals Act 2024, Matakanui Gold can take advantage of an expedited approval process for the remaining environmental and land-use consents. Jones said the inclusion of Bendigo-Ophir in the fast-track program demonstrates the Government’s intent to “cut through unnecessary bureaucracy” while maintaining environmental oversight.

“Projects like Bendigo-Ophir show that New Zealand still has enormous untapped potential in its minerals estate — even in areas once thought to be mined out,” he said. “This is responsible development that balances economic opportunity with environmental care.”

Investment Surge in the West Coast’s Snowy River Mine

Minister Jones also welcomed encouraging investment news from Endura Mining — formerly known as Federation Mining — which has successfully raised nearly NZ$172 million to finance the Snowy River Gold Mine near Reefton on the West Coast.

“That’s money flowing straight into the local economy, the pockets of workers, businesses, and the Crown,” said Jones.

The project, initially supported by a $15 million loan from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2019, has now attracted major backing from institutional investors including AustralianSuper, Endura’s largest shareholder, and Orion Resource Partners, a global firm with a long-standing interest in metals and minerals.

“This demonstrates confidence in New Zealand as a world-class destination for mining investment,” Jones noted. “Orion’s involvement underscores international recognition of our mineral potential and the strong governance frameworks supporting it.”

A New Era for New Zealand Mining

The Government’s renewed focus on resource development forms a key part of its “Going for Growth” economic strategy — aimed at using natural resources to create sustainable, well-paying jobs, boost exports, and generate long-term wealth for communities.

Jones emphasized that responsible mining can coexist with environmental protection and that New Zealand has the opportunity to supply the global shift toward cleaner technologies, which require metals such as gold, copper, and rare earth elements.

“This Coalition Government is committed to using the wealth beneath our feet to create regional opportunities, deliver productive jobs, bolster trade and exports, and contribute to the prosperity of our people — now and into the future,” he said.

With billions in investment, thousands of jobs, and growing international interest, the Rise and Shine and Snowy River gold projects mark a defining moment for New Zealand’s minerals sector — and a golden opportunity for its regions to lead the next chapter of national economic growth.