Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Surrogacy Rights

The Supreme Court has agreed to assess a contentious law prohibiting married couples with secondary infertility from accessing surrogacy to have a second child, challenging the extent of state intervention in reproductive rights.

While exceptions are made for cases where the first child has severe health issues, the court's decision could have wide-reaching implications. A legal representative for one such couple highlighted that current legislation does not accommodate the broader definition of infertility.

Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan are overseeing the case, with the former noting the reasonableness of the current law given India's rising population. Opposing views argue the law intrudes on personal life and reproductive freedom.

