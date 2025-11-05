Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Surrogacy Rights

The Supreme Court will review a law that restricts married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy for a second child. Exceptions exist for couples if their existing child has special needs or health issues. The court's decision could impact reproductive rights and address concerns over population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:25 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Surrogacy Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to assess a contentious law prohibiting married couples with secondary infertility from accessing surrogacy to have a second child, challenging the extent of state intervention in reproductive rights.

While exceptions are made for cases where the first child has severe health issues, the court's decision could have wide-reaching implications. A legal representative for one such couple highlighted that current legislation does not accommodate the broader definition of infertility.

Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan are overseeing the case, with the former noting the reasonableness of the current law given India's rising population. Opposing views argue the law intrudes on personal life and reproductive freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

 Global
2

India's Legal Strides: FATF Acknowledges Asset Recovery Efforts

 India
3
Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 World Cup

Deciphering the Spin: Matthew Short on India's Mystery Bowler Ahead of T20 W...

 Global
4
Balancing Progress: The Green Cost of Railway Expansion in Madhya Pradesh

Balancing Progress: The Green Cost of Railway Expansion in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025