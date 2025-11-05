Tragedy Strikes at Taliparamba: Mother Arrested in Infant's Death

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of her infant son by throwing him into a well, police sources reported.

The tragic event occurred in Taliparamba's Kurumathur area on Monday, as authorities apprehended the suspect, Mubashira, on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the infant, Amish Alan, was discovered lifeless in a well near the residence's bathroom. With initial statements from Mubashira suggesting an accident, inconsistencies arose due to the well's securement. Interrogations revealed a different narrative, and while the motive for the alleged crime remains unidentified, officers continue to probe the case.

