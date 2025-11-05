Justice Timothy Brewer Appointed as New Inspector-General of Defence

The Government has confirmed the appointment of Hon Justice Timothy Brewer ONZM ED as New Zealand’s next Inspector-General of Defence (IGD) and barrister Natalie Pierce as the first-ever Deputy Inspector-General, marking a significant milestone in strengthening oversight and accountability within the New Zealand Defence Force.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the appointments following Parliament’s agreement earlier today, praising both appointees for their extensive legal, military, and investigative experience.

“Justice Brewer has served on the High Court bench since 2010 and is a former Brigadier in the Territorial Force of the New Zealand Army,” Mr Goldsmith said. “He has also served as a Judge of the Court Martial of New Zealand and the Court Martial Appeal Court. I am delighted to have someone with Justice Brewer’s acumen and experience take on this important role.”

Justice Brewer will retire from the High Court bench on 15 November and begin his new role as Inspector-General of Defence on 1 December 2025.

A Distinguished Career of Service

Justice Brewer’s appointment brings together a rare combination of judicial authority and military expertise. Before joining the judiciary, he served over three decades in the New Zealand Army Territorial Force, reaching the rank of Brigadier. He commanded several units, including the Northern Regional Battalion Group, and later became Chief Judge of the Court Martial.

Throughout his judicial career, he has earned a reputation for integrity, precision, and fairness — qualities that will be essential in overseeing the complex and sensitive matters associated with defence operations.

The Inspector-General of Defence position is responsible for investigating incidents that occur during the activities of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), assessing policies and procedures, and recommending improvements to operational accountability and transparency.

Natalie Pierce Appointed as First Deputy Inspector-General

Alongside Justice Brewer, Natalie Pierce will take up the newly created role of Deputy Inspector-General of Defence on 10 November 2025.

Ms Pierce is a barrister specialising in domestic and international criminal law, human rights, and national defence and security. Her distinguished career has included senior roles at the Crown Law Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

She also has extensive experience supporting Royal Commissions and public inquiries, including cases involving national security, institutional conduct, and human rights.

“Ms Pierce’s experience across justice, defence, and human rights makes her ideally suited for this pioneering role,” Mr Goldsmith said. “Her background ensures the IGD office will benefit from a strong balance of legal insight, investigative skill, and empathy.”

Acknowledging Interim Leadership

Minister Goldsmith also expressed gratitude to Brendan Horsley, who has temporarily led the IGD role while concurrently serving as Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS).

“Mr Horsley has provided expert oversight for the role of IGD and invaluable assistance in establishing the office,” said Goldsmith. “His contribution has been critical in ensuring the Inspectorate was properly set up and able to transition smoothly to permanent leadership.”

Horsley’s stewardship has laid the groundwork for the new standalone office, which is expected to play a crucial watchdog role in maintaining public confidence in the Defence Force’s actions, particularly during overseas deployments and sensitive operations.

Strengthening Oversight and Transparency

The establishment of an independent Inspector-General of Defence was one of the key recommendations following reviews of New Zealand’s defence accountability systems, particularly after international scrutiny of military conduct during operations abroad.

The IGD office will operate independently of the NZDF, providing assurance to the public and Parliament that military activities are conducted lawfully, ethically, and in alignment with New Zealand’s values.

The functions of the Inspector-General include:

Investigating incidents and complaints arising from NZDF activities.

Reviewing and assessing Defence Force policies and procedures for compliance with domestic and international law.

Identifying systemic issues and recommending reforms to strengthen governance and operational oversight.

Reporting directly to the Minister of Defence and, where appropriate, the public on findings and recommendations.

A New Era for Defence Accountability

Justice Brewer and Ms Pierce’s appointments represent a significant step in enhancing the transparency, professionalism, and accountability of the New Zealand Defence establishment.

The new leadership team will be expected to navigate complex challenges — from safeguarding national security to maintaining ethical standards in international military operations — while fostering trust between the Defence Force and the New Zealand public.