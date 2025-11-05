Bus Passengers Turn Tables on Drunken Miscreants

In a dramatic confrontation on Rajasthan's Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway, three men under the influence of alcohol were allegedly beaten by bus passengers after they misbehaved with them and attempted extortion.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the men, traveling in a car, overtook a private bus and accused the driver of rash driving. The trio reportedly began to assault the driver and harassed the women passengers aboard.

The altercation ended in the passengers overpowering the miscreants. Local police arrived promptly, taking the accused into custody and seizing their vehicle under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The assailants hail from a nearby village and have been charged with causing public nuisance while intoxicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)