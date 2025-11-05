Tragedy Strikes as Auto-Rickshaw Driver Sets Self Ablaze

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set himself ablaze near a traffic police station after being caught driving in an inebriated state, reported authorities on Wednesday.

Around 10:20 PM on Tuesday, the distressed driver approached the Kushaiguda traffic police station, doused himself in petrol, and ignited the fire. Local residents, noticing the blaze, quickly alerted traffic personnel and emergency services, who rushed him to a state-run hospital. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, under financial strain and battling alcohol addiction, was devastated by the seizure of his vehicle. The Kushaiguda Traffic Police had confiscated the auto-rickshaw earlier that evening, citing the driver was under the influence at 8:30 PM. The vehicle, rented from a known acquaintance, was held with the condition it would only be released to an associate. A case has been registered at Malkajgiri police station as investigations continue.