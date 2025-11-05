Tottenham's Destiny Udogie Faces Firearm Threat: Premier League Club Responds

Tottenham Hotspur is backing Italian left-back Destiny Udogie following an alleged firearm threat by a man in London, an incident that has unsettled the Premier League club. Reports reveal that a soccer agent was detained after allegedly threatening the footballer.

The incident, which took place in North London on September 6, was confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, who responded to the report of a threat against a man in his 20s. Tottenham emphasized their ongoing support for Udogie and his family, while refraining from further comments due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Amid the investigation, it emerged another man in his 20s had also been a victim of threats and blackmail by the same individual, though no injuries were reported. The suspect, arrested on September 8, faces charges related to firearms, blackmail, and driving without a license.

