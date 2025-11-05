Left Menu

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie Faces Firearm Threat: Premier League Club Responds

Tottenham Hotspur supports Destiny Udogie after he was allegedly threatened with a firearm. A soccer agent was arrested for the incident, which shook the Premier League. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the threat occurred in North London. Spurs signed Udogie in 2022 from Udinese, now playing for them in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:25 IST
Tottenham Hotspur is backing Italian left-back Destiny Udogie following an alleged firearm threat by a man in London, an incident that has unsettled the Premier League club. Reports reveal that a soccer agent was detained after allegedly threatening the footballer.

The incident, which took place in North London on September 6, was confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, who responded to the report of a threat against a man in his 20s. Tottenham emphasized their ongoing support for Udogie and his family, while refraining from further comments due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Amid the investigation, it emerged another man in his 20s had also been a victim of threats and blackmail by the same individual, though no injuries were reported. The suspect, arrested on September 8, faces charges related to firearms, blackmail, and driving without a license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

