Tragic Drowning Incident: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Local Stream

A six-year-old boy named Sanjay from Surampatti drowned in a local stream after accidentally falling in while walking along its banks. The tragic incident occurred after Sanjay and his sisters left an anganwadi to use the restroom. Police have launched an investigation into the accidental drowning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:41 IST
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a six-year-old boy named Sanjay drowned in a stream located in the Surampatti area. Sanjay, a resident of Santhankarukku, had left an anganwadi with his sisters around 2 pm to use the restroom. However, unlike his sisters who returned safely, Sanjay went missing, leading to frantic search efforts.

Local police were promptly informed and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services to search for the missing boy. After an extensive search operation, the boy's body was discovered half a kilometre away from where he had last been seen. Police reports indicate that Sanjay accidentally fell into the stream while walking along its banks.

Authorities have registered a case for death due to drowning and assured that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to understand the tragic events that led to the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

