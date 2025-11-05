A New Dawn for Aligarh's Elderly: Police Wipe Out Historic Burdens
The Aligarh police have removed 130 elderly individuals from the history-sheeter list, erasing decades-old criminal burdens. The gesture, affecting men in their eighties and nineties, recognizes them as law-abiding citizens. The decision, hailed as transformational, highlights a compassionate turn in the criminal justice system.
Aligarh | Updated: 05-11-2025
- Country:
- India
The Aligarh police have taken a significant step by removing 130 elderly individuals from its history-sheeter list, erasing the long-standing burden of past criminal records.
This unprecedented move affects men aged 80 and above, whose crimes, committed decades ago, have shadowed them for years. The decision has been lauded as a gesture of compassion within the criminal justice system.
The beneficiaries, alongside police officials, celebrated the decision at a function held at the SSP office. Many expressed deep gratitude, describing the action as a transformational moment and a true liberation from a lifelong stigma.
