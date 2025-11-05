Neiphiu Rio's Call for Unity and Indigenous Rights

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for unity, protection of indigenous rights, and responsible governance during the Tenyimi Union Dimapur's Golden Jubilee in Dimapur.

Rio commended the Tenyimi Union's role in fostering peace and understanding among tribes. He underlined that unity is crucial for ensuring progress and stability in Nagaland.

Addressing indigenous identity, he clarified the status of non-Naga tribes and mentioned the halted enumeration exercise for identifying pre-1963 settlers. He also highlighted the state's strengthened Inner Line Permit regulations as vital for safeguarding indigenous populations.

Rio urged civil society to work together for effective enforcement of these measures.