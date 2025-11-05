Left Menu

Neiphiu Rio's Call for Unity and Indigenous Rights

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stressed unity, indigenous rights, and responsible governance at the Tenyimi Union Dimapur's Golden Jubilee. He clarified indigenous status issues, highlighted a halted identification exercise, and emphasized protecting native populations with strengthened Inner Line Permit regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:19 IST
Neiphiu Rio's Call for Unity and Indigenous Rights
Neiphiu Rio
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for unity, protection of indigenous rights, and responsible governance during the Tenyimi Union Dimapur's Golden Jubilee in Dimapur.

Rio commended the Tenyimi Union's role in fostering peace and understanding among tribes. He underlined that unity is crucial for ensuring progress and stability in Nagaland.

Addressing indigenous identity, he clarified the status of non-Naga tribes and mentioned the halted enumeration exercise for identifying pre-1963 settlers. He also highlighted the state's strengthened Inner Line Permit regulations as vital for safeguarding indigenous populations.

Rio urged civil society to work together for effective enforcement of these measures.

TRENDING

1
Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze

Swift Response Averts Disaster at Dindigul Hospital Blaze

 India
2
Bolivia's Supreme Court Orders Release of Former President Anez

Bolivia's Supreme Court Orders Release of Former President Anez

 Global
3
Zohran Mamdani: A Progressive Victory in NYC

Zohran Mamdani: A Progressive Victory in NYC

 India
4
UP Kabaddi League: Record-Breaking Auction, Emerging Stars and New Teams Shine in Season 2

UP Kabaddi League: Record-Breaking Auction, Emerging Stars and New Teams Shi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025