Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation

In a shocking event on France's Oleron island, a 35-year-old French man crashed his car into pedestrians and cyclists, leaving at least nine injured. The local prosecutor, Arnaud Laraize, confirmed that the suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest.

Authorities are still exploring the motive behind the attack. Despite not being on any radicalized watchlists, the suspect's actions have led to varied speculations amidst the victims being fellow island residents. The French media reports that the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is not currently leading the investigation, instead, attempted murder charges are being handled by local prosecutors.

Two of the victims sustained serious injuries, including a parliamentary assistant. The suspect, notorious for past petty offenses, including driving under influence and drug-related charges, had set his vehicle on fire post-incident, leading police to inspect the charred remains for further clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)