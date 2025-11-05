Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation
A French man drove into pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, injuring nine. The motive is unclear, with speculations ranging from personal grievances to possible mental instability. The suspect, known for petty crimes, was not on a radicalized individuals watchlist.
In a shocking event on France's Oleron island, a 35-year-old French man crashed his car into pedestrians and cyclists, leaving at least nine injured. The local prosecutor, Arnaud Laraize, confirmed that the suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest.
Authorities are still exploring the motive behind the attack. Despite not being on any radicalized watchlists, the suspect's actions have led to varied speculations amidst the victims being fellow island residents. The French media reports that the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is not currently leading the investigation, instead, attempted murder charges are being handled by local prosecutors.
Two of the victims sustained serious injuries, including a parliamentary assistant. The suspect, notorious for past petty offenses, including driving under influence and drug-related charges, had set his vehicle on fire post-incident, leading police to inspect the charred remains for further clues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation at Jharkhand Clinic
Western Cape Quarantines Gouda Farm Amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease Investigation
Chaos on Oleron Island: Vehicle Attack Sparks Investigation
Court Slams Overzealous Investigation in 'Banana Republic' Incident
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches