Left Menu

Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation

A French man drove into pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, injuring nine. The motive is unclear, with speculations ranging from personal grievances to possible mental instability. The suspect, known for petty crimes, was not on a radicalized individuals watchlist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:47 IST
Oleron Island Car Rampage Sparks Investigation

In a shocking event on France's Oleron island, a 35-year-old French man crashed his car into pedestrians and cyclists, leaving at least nine injured. The local prosecutor, Arnaud Laraize, confirmed that the suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest.

Authorities are still exploring the motive behind the attack. Despite not being on any radicalized watchlists, the suspect's actions have led to varied speculations amidst the victims being fellow island residents. The French media reports that the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is not currently leading the investigation, instead, attempted murder charges are being handled by local prosecutors.

Two of the victims sustained serious injuries, including a parliamentary assistant. The suspect, notorious for past petty offenses, including driving under influence and drug-related charges, had set his vehicle on fire post-incident, leading police to inspect the charred remains for further clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Instagram Ritual Scam

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Instagram Ritual Scam

 India
2
Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: ImmunoAct Scales Up Gene Therapy

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: ImmunoAct Scales Up Gene Therapy

 India
3
Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

 Global
4
Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever

Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025