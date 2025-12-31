Temple Tensions: Shiv Ling Vandalism Sparks Investigation

A Shiv Ling near the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has been vandalized, prompting police to apprehend a suspect. Officials rushed to the site upon receiving reports of the incident on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Seelam Srinivas, a resident of Thotapeta village, allegedly attacked the Shiv Ling with a hammer. Police, guided by witness accounts and CCTV footage, launched an investigation.

Disputes between Srinivas and a temple priest are believed to have escalated the situation. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has called for stringent punishment for those involved, ensuring the investigation is closely monitored.