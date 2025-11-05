Rampage on Oleron: Driver Targets Pedestrians

A driver deliberately attacked pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron Island, off France's Atlantic coast, injuring five people, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The incident, which spanned 35 minutes, left two victims in critical condition. Nunez reported the assailant's resistance to police and an attempt to ignite his car.

The rapid security response led to the attacker's arrest, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)