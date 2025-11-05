Left Menu

Rampage on Oleron: Driver Targets Pedestrians

A driver intentionally struck pedestrians and cyclists on France's Oleron island, injuring five. The attack lasted 35 minutes and resulted in two people being critically injured. The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to set his vehicle on fire. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez provided these details.

A driver deliberately attacked pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron Island, off France's Atlantic coast, injuring five people, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The incident, which spanned 35 minutes, left two victims in critical condition. Nunez reported the assailant's resistance to police and an attempt to ignite his car.

The rapid security response led to the attacker's arrest, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety in the region.

