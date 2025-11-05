Vice-President Lauds Lakhpati Didi Movement as Symbol of Women’s Empowerment

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, attended the “Lakhpati Didi Sammelan” held at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, today, where he lauded the Lakhpati Didi initiative as a transformative force symbolizing the strength, resilience, and leadership of India’s women. The event brought together thousands of self-help group (SHG) members, government officials, and community leaders to celebrate women-led development under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“Lakhpati Didi Embodies Independence, Dignity, and Confidence”

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President praised the Lakhpati Didi programme as more than a financial empowerment scheme — a movement of dignity, confidence, and independence for rural women across India.

“The term Lakhpati Didi is not just about income; it embodies independence, dignity, and confidence,” he said, applauding the determination of women who have turned challenges into opportunities.

He commended the remarkable contribution of self-help groups (SHGs) across India, highlighting how hard work, discipline, and solidarity among women have transformed millions of lives.

“The achievements of these women underline the transformative power of India’s sisters — the backbone of rural India,” he added.

Women-Led Development: Realizing the Prime Minister’s Vision

The Vice-President hailed the government’s ambitious goal of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis, an initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster women-led development and inclusive growth.

He noted that more than two crore women nationwide and five lakh women in Chhattisgarh have already achieved financial independence through income-generating activities supported by SHGs. This achievement, he said, reflects India’s progress toward building a self-reliant, empowered society driven by the energy and leadership of women.

“This movement is a vibrant example of women taking charge of their destiny and contributing to the nation’s development story,” the Vice-President remarked.

Chhattisgarh’s Progress: A Model of Empowerment and Development

The Vice-President praised Chhattisgarh’s progress in empowering women through effective collaboration between the State Government and District Administration, Rajnandgaon. He noted that over one lakh women have been connected through 9,663 SHGs, receiving more than ₹700 crore in financial assistance.

He further acknowledged the state’s direct transfer of ₹13,000 crore under the Mahila Samman Yojana, benefitting women across 20 instalments and accelerating their journey toward economic independence.

“Rajnandgaon has become a symbol of women’s empowerment,” he observed, noting that over 1,000 women are serving as Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad, and Zila Panchayat members, actively participating in grassroots democracy.

The Vice-President emphasized that democracy flourishes not only in Parliament but also in gram sabhas and panchayats, where citizens engage in discussion, decision, and development. He called the Lakhpati Didi movement a foundation for participatory democracy, ensuring transparency, inclusion, and local empowerment.

From Homemakers to Nation Builders: Redefining Women’s Roles

Highlighting the social transformation brought by initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Shri Radhakrishnan said these programmes have shattered stereotypes and proven that women are capable of excelling as administrators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

“Women today are emerging as administrators, achieving economic independence, and inspiring future leaders,” he said, saluting the courage of women who have overcome social and economic challenges with government support.

He expressed confidence that Lakhpati Didis will soon become Crorepati Didis, a testament to the unstoppable momentum of women’s empowerment across India.

Progress and Transformation in Chhattisgarh

Reflecting on Chhattisgarh’s developmental journey, the Vice-President recalled a time when the state faced challenges such as lack of water, electricity, and infrastructure, and commended its transformation into a power-surplus state contributing electricity to the entire country.

He lauded the state’s achievements in healthcare delivery, citing significant progress under Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and the PM–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which are improving access to quality medical services nationwide.

He also applauded the elimination of the Naxal problem in the region, attributing it to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the State Government, and security forces working in coordination.

“Creating wealth is as important as distributing it,” the Vice-President observed, commending the Central and State Governments for promoting both economic growth and equitable development, which have contributed to peace and prosperity.

Demonstrations of Women-Led Innovation

During the event, the Vice-President visited exhibitions showcasing social and entrepreneurial initiatives led by women’s groups, including assistive devices made by Divyangjan themselves. Shri Radhakrishnan praised the women’s leadership in public welfare, natural resource management, and community development, calling these efforts models of innovation and compassion.

Inauguration of Udayachal Health and Research Institute Facility

As part of his visit, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated a new five-storey facility at the Udayachal Health and Research Institute in Rajnandgaon. He commended the institute’s mission to make Chhattisgarh cataract-free, its commitment to combating tuberculosis, and its efforts to promote tree plantation drives for environmental sustainability.

He also highlighted the successes of the National Netra Jyoti Abhiyan under the goal of Cataract-Free Bharat, affirming the nation’s commitment to eliminating preventable blindness and improving public health.

A Day of Pride: Rajat Mahotsav Air Show in Nava Raipur

Earlier in the day, the Vice-President attended a spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) in Nava Raipur, organized as part of the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav celebrations, marking 25 years of the state’s formation. The thrilling aerial display of precision and skill by IAF pilots filled the audience with patriotism and pride.

The Vice-President was accompanied by Governor Shri Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, and Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr. Raman Singh, who were present at both the Sammelan and the air show.

Legacy and Vision for the Future

Recalling the historic creation of Chhattisgarh on 1 November 2000, Shri Radhakrishnan remembered former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for the state and expressed pride in having supported the Statehood Bill as a Member of Parliament.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President reaffirmed his faith in Chhattisgarh and Rajnandgaon as beacons of empowerment, democracy, and culture.