Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the former chief legal officer of the Israeli military, faces extended detention following her resignation last week. Her arrest came amidst a criminal inquiry involving the leak of a controversial video depicting alleged abuse of a Palestinian detainee by soldiers during the Gaza war.

The video emerged after indictments were filed against five reservists for severe abuse. Political tensions escalated as right-wing politicians condemned the inquiry, leading to protests at military bases. Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted she had authorized the leak, defending her decision as a countermeasure to protect the military's legal integrity.

The leaked footage heightened the scandal, showing soldiers obscuring their actions during the abuse incident. Despite the military's ongoing investigation into numerous cases, authorities maintain that such abuse is not a systemic issue. The situation underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the treatment of Palestinians in Israeli custody.