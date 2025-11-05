Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken strong action against Sir J J Group of Hospitals in Mumbai for neglecting to submit a timely response to a complaint of mental harassment filed by a female professor-doctor.

The complainant, a professor in the hospital's Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, reported ongoing harassment and humiliating treatment by her department head. The commission first requested a detailed report from the hospital administration on July 18 and again on October 24.

Despite these requests, the hospital did not provide the necessary information, leading the commission to hold a hearing. At the hearing, the hospital's representative was unaware of the complaint details, prompting the commission to issue a formal notice to the hospital's dean, demanding a thorough investigation and report.

(With inputs from agencies.)