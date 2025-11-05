Left Menu

Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has reprimanded the Sir J J Group of Hospitals in Mumbai for not submitting a timely report on a female professor-doctor’s harassment complaint. Despite multiple requests, the hospital failed to act, prompting the commission to demand an immediate, detailed response.

Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken strong action against Sir J J Group of Hospitals in Mumbai for neglecting to submit a timely response to a complaint of mental harassment filed by a female professor-doctor.

The complainant, a professor in the hospital's Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, reported ongoing harassment and humiliating treatment by her department head. The commission first requested a detailed report from the hospital administration on July 18 and again on October 24.

Despite these requests, the hospital did not provide the necessary information, leading the commission to hold a hearing. At the hearing, the hospital's representative was unaware of the complaint details, prompting the commission to issue a formal notice to the hospital's dean, demanding a thorough investigation and report.

