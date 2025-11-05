Piyush Goyal Advances India–New Zealand Economic Ties During Auckland Visit

In a major step toward enhancing India–New Zealand bilateral relations, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, is leading an official delegation to New Zealand to strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations. The visit coincides with the 4th Round of India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, currently underway in Auckland from November 3 to 7, 2025.

Reinvigorating Bilateral Ties Through Strategic Dialogue

At the India–New Zealand Business Forum, hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, Minister Goyal joined Hon. Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade, in a Fireside Chat moderated by Mr. Simon Bridges, CEO of the Chamber.

Opening the discussion, Shri Goyal recalled the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Mr. Christopher Luxon, describing it as a turning point in reinvigorating bilateral relations.

“Our nations share democratic values and a commitment to prosperity through collaboration. The meeting between our Prime Ministers set the tone for a deeper, future-focused partnership,” he stated.

Strengthening Trade, Technology, and Sectoral Cooperation

Minister Goyal urged both nations to explore innovative avenues of cooperation, identifying key sectors such as maritime, forestry, sports, education, technology, and tourism as potential growth drivers. He emphasized that the large Indian business delegation, the biggest ever to visit New Zealand, reflects India’s growing confidence and outward economic engagement in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“India’s vibrant economy, powered by its young population and reform-driven growth, offers immense opportunities for global collaboration. New Zealand, with its advanced technology and expertise, can be a valuable partner in this journey,” the Minister remarked.

India–New Zealand FTA: Toward a Balanced and Beneficial Framework

On the progress of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Shri Goyal affirmed that negotiations were advancing with mutual respect and constructive dialogue.

“Our discussions are progressing in a spirit of balance and reciprocity. New Zealand can benefit from access to India’s vast, fast-growing market, while India can leverage New Zealand’s niche strengths in technology, agriculture, and innovation,” he noted.

The Minister also highlighted the significant role of the Indian diaspora—now one of the most vibrant and influential communities in New Zealand—in deepening economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Celebrating the Indian Community in Auckland

At a community event at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland, attended by Prime Minister Mr. Christopher Luxon, Shri Piyush Goyal expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Indian diaspora’s role in strengthening the fabric of the bilateral relationship.

He drew upon India’s cultural philosophy to describe the spirit of global citizenship:

“Our Janmabhumi (land of birth) connects us to our roots, while our Karambhumi (land of work) offers the opportunity to serve and contribute. The Indian community here beautifully embodies both.”

He called upon Indian-origin New Zealanders to build more “Successful Kiwi–Bharat Stories”, demonstrating how shared values, innovation, and entrepreneurship can bridge geographies and cultures.

Prime Minister Luxon: “India Is a Global Economic Powerhouse”

Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised India’s rapid economic rise and reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to building a strong and equitable partnership with India.

“India is emerging as one of the world’s top three economies. Our relationship is based on respect, fairness, and a shared vision for prosperity,” he said, describing the Indian diaspora as “bridges of friendship and cooperation.”

The Prime Minister welcomed the expanding engagement across education, clean energy, agribusiness, and technology, expressing optimism about a transformative partnership between the two democracies.

“Tea with Indian Business Delegation”: Building Business Bridges

Minister Goyal also hosted an informal interaction titled “Tea with Indian Business Delegation”, engaging with prominent Indian industry leaders participating in the Auckland visit.

He congratulated the largest-ever Indian trade delegation to New Zealand for their proactive efforts in exploring business collaborations and new market opportunities. Discussions focused on emerging possibilities in:

Agriculture and food processing

Wood and forestry

Technology, AI, and innovation

Education and skill development

Sustainable tourism and environmental management

Business leaders expressed confidence in India’s pro-growth ecosystem under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, citing initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes, Make in India, and Startup India as catalysts for expanding India’s global footprint.

“It is the entrepreneurial energy and innovation of our people that drive India’s growth and deepen international partnerships,” Shri Goyal emphasized. “Persistence and collaboration are key to turning opportunities into success stories.”

Shared Vision for a Future-Oriented Partnership

The visit underscores the renewed momentum in India–New Zealand ties, driven by economic diplomacy, people-to-people engagement, and shared global aspirations. The ongoing FTA discussions are expected to lay the groundwork for a modern, comprehensive economic partnership, aligning with India’s trade diversification goals and New Zealand’s Indo-Pacific engagement strategy.

Both sides expressed confidence that the visit will lead to concrete outcomes in trade, technology transfer, and investment, reinforcing a partnership built on trust, innovation, and mutual prosperity.