Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision

In an ambitious drive to update electoral rolls, Tamil Nadu has deployed a massive workforce, with 68,467 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) actively participating in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Nearly 7,234 supervisors accompany these officers to ensure the meticulous distribution and collection of enumeration forms from eligible voters across the state.

The initiative officially began on November 4, as announced by the Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu. Accompanied by Director of the Election Commission Krishna Kumar Tiwari, Yeturu inspected progress in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Vellore during review meetings held in these districts on November 5. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik released a statement detailing the election official's involvement in overseeing this crucial project.

To further ensure accuracy and efficiency, Deputy Election Commissioner Yeturu conducted field reviews in Greater Chennai Corporation, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. The rigorous assessment was meant to uphold the standards of the revision process to guarantee comprehensive and error-free electoral rolls. This effort is seen as pivotal for maintaining democratic integrity in the state.