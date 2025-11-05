Clash at Ganga Mela: Pilgrims Attack Police in Hapur
A clash erupted when pilgrims returning from Ganga Mela allegedly attacked police in Hapur, India. The incident occurred after police stopped a tractor-trolley carrying the pilgrims. Youths reportedly attacked officers with sticks, resulting in torn uniforms. Six individuals have been detained for questioning.
In a startling incident at Hapur district, police personnel were allegedly attacked by pilgrims returning from the Ganga Mela. The confrontation unfolded when officers attempted to stop a tractor-trolley for routine checking.
The situation escalated as some youths from the group began arguing with the officers, which quickly turned violent. Sticks were used in the attack, leading to damage to police uniforms.
As the investigation proceeds, Station House Officer Manoj Balyan confirmed that six youths have been detained. Legal proceedings will follow to ensure accountability for the assault on law enforcement.
