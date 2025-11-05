Judge Demands Evidence in Comey Case

Left Menu

A federal judge has ordered prosecutors to hand over investigation materials in the case against former FBI Director James Comey, who is accused of lying to Congress. Comey's attorneys claim they lack access to crucial evidence. The case followed President Trump's suggestion to prosecute Comey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:30 IST
A federal judge has ordered prosecutors to deliver extensive investigative materials in the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey. This decision highlights judicial concerns over the Department of Justice's approach of potentially indicting before thoroughly investigating.

Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick's order mandates prosecutors to submit grand jury materials and other evidence seized during the investigation by the end of Thursday. This move comes after arguments from Comey's defense team, which argued they are at a significant disadvantage due to lack of access to evidence collected years ago.

Comey faces charges of lying to Congress in 2020, which came soon after President Donald Trump reportedly encouraged the prosecution of Comey and other political adversaries. Comey has entered a plea of not guilty to these charges.

