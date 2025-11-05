Putin Orders Nuclear Test Preparations Amid U.S. Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to consider preparations for nuclear weapon tests in response to U.S. plans to resume testing. This move, following deteriorating Russia-U.S. relations and recent U.S. sanctions, could significantly escalate geopolitical tensions and trigger similar responses from other nuclear powers.
In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his administration to contemplate nuclear tests, a practice dormant since the Soviet Union's fall. This order aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration to restart nuclear tests, marking a potential escalation between the world's leading nuclear arsenals.
Despite criticisms from defense analysts cautioning against a resumption of nuclear tests, Russia's top officials, including Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, have advocated for preparedness at Russia's Arctic site, Novaya Zemlya. The urgency stems from fears that delaying could hamper Russia's timely response to U.S. actions.
As U.S.-Russia relations strain further, with recent sanctions and a canceled summit amid the Ukraine conflict, the global community watches closely. Explosive nuclear tests, last conducted by North Korea in 2017, carry destabilizing risks, potentially sparking a dangerous arms race among global superpowers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
