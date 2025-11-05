Tribal Elders Vow to Defend Tirah Valley Amid Clashes

Tribal elders in Pakistan's conflict-ridden Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have vowed to protect their homeland, the Tirah Valley, amidst ongoing clashes between security forces and militants. At a grand jirga on Wednesday, elders of the Afridi tribe declared their readiness to defend their territory amid heightened fears of displacement.

Earlier in the week, banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) agreed to a temporary withdrawal from the valley following discussions with local elders. This development brought brief respite to the violence-stricken border area, yet tensions remain as security challenges persist.

Simultaneously, the Torkham border — a crucial trade passage between Pakistan and Afghanistan — has been closed for 25 days, severely impacting commerce. With thousands of trucks carrying goods stuck at the border, Pakistan's export and import activities face losses totalling approximately 850 million PKR daily. Officials caution that extended closure could further strain trade relationships and disrupt supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)