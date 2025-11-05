Left Menu

Tribal Elders Vow to Defend Tirah Valley Amid Clashes

Tribal elders in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledged to defend the Tirah Valley amidst military and militant clashes. Despite displacement fears, they refused to abandon their land. Recent talks with TTP offered temporary relief. The conflict impacts trade with Afghanistan, closing the Torkham border and stranding goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:45 IST
Tribal Elders Vow to Defend Tirah Valley Amid Clashes
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tribal elders in Pakistan's conflict-ridden Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have vowed to protect their homeland, the Tirah Valley, amidst ongoing clashes between security forces and militants. At a grand jirga on Wednesday, elders of the Afridi tribe declared their readiness to defend their territory amid heightened fears of displacement.

Earlier in the week, banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) agreed to a temporary withdrawal from the valley following discussions with local elders. This development brought brief respite to the violence-stricken border area, yet tensions remain as security challenges persist.

Simultaneously, the Torkham border — a crucial trade passage between Pakistan and Afghanistan — has been closed for 25 days, severely impacting commerce. With thousands of trucks carrying goods stuck at the border, Pakistan's export and import activities face losses totalling approximately 850 million PKR daily. Officials caution that extended closure could further strain trade relationships and disrupt supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starbucks Union Gears Up for Potential Nationwide Strike

Starbucks Union Gears Up for Potential Nationwide Strike

 Global
2
Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

 India
3
Bahrain's Interior Minister Honored with Prestigious INTERPOL Medal

Bahrain's Interior Minister Honored with Prestigious INTERPOL Medal

 Bahrain
4
Germany's Steel Industry: A Pillar of Prosperity

Germany's Steel Industry: A Pillar of Prosperity

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025