Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Lock Horns in Billion-Dollar Merger Battle

A Delaware judge has rejected Pfizer's request to prevent Metsera from abandoning their merger agreement in favor of a superior $10 billion offer from Novo Nordisk. This decision marks a critical juncture in a high-stakes acquisition battle over the rapidly growing obesity drug market.

This decision does not eliminate Novo Nordisk's potential antitrust challenges. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission expressed concerns regarding Novo's acquisition structure, citing potential impacts on public health and possible violations of U.S. antitrust laws without premerger review.

As Pfizer and Novo Nordisk escalate their bids, industry analysts forecast a $150 billion opportunity in obesity treatments by the next decade's turn. Novo aims to regain lost market share from Eli Lilly, whereas Pfizer strives to strengthen its foothold amid prior setbacks.