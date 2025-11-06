Daring Escape: Suspect Flees Custody in Dramatic Train Jump

A suspect in a pivotal suicide abetment case has escaped from police custody in a dramatic incident near Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The escape occurred late Monday evening as authorities were transferring the man by train from Surat, Gujarat, to Telangana.

The man, previously tracked down and apprehended in Surat, was involved in a contentious relationship with a woman in Telangana, which resulted in her depression and subsequent suicide. The case had drawn significant attention, leading to his arrest and relocation before the escape. As the train was departing Kalyan station, he claimed the necessity to use the restroom, made his way to the train door, and leapt off, vanishing from police custody, as confirmed by a senior officer at Karjat GRP.

The incident prompted a heated response from the authorities, who have now registered a new case under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the suspect. A manhunt is currently underway as police work tirelessly to bring him back into custody.