Daring Escape: Suspect Flees Custody in Dramatic Train Jump

A suspect in a suicide abetment case in Telangana escaped police custody by jumping off a train near Kalyan railway station. The accused, involved in a troubled relationship that led to a suicide, was being transported from Surat. Police efforts are underway to locate him and further charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect in a pivotal suicide abetment case has escaped from police custody in a dramatic incident near Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The escape occurred late Monday evening as authorities were transferring the man by train from Surat, Gujarat, to Telangana.

The man, previously tracked down and apprehended in Surat, was involved in a contentious relationship with a woman in Telangana, which resulted in her depression and subsequent suicide. The case had drawn significant attention, leading to his arrest and relocation before the escape. As the train was departing Kalyan station, he claimed the necessity to use the restroom, made his way to the train door, and leapt off, vanishing from police custody, as confirmed by a senior officer at Karjat GRP.

The incident prompted a heated response from the authorities, who have now registered a new case under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the suspect. A manhunt is currently underway as police work tirelessly to bring him back into custody.

