Left Menu

Wadala Real Estate Fraud: Homebuyers Cheated of Rs 100 Crore

A real estate developer and others are accused of defrauding Mumbai homebuyers of Rs 100 crore. The funds, meant for the 'Sky 31' project, were allegedly diverted for personal use. The Economic Offences Wing has initiated a probe after the complaint by Anil Dron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:56 IST
Wadala Real Estate Fraud: Homebuyers Cheated of Rs 100 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate fraud case involving a massive Rs 100 crore has been registered against a developer and associates for allegedly deceiving homebuyers in Mumbai's Wadala area, officials revealed on Thursday.

The police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) initiated the case following a detailed inquiry prompted by a complaint from Anil Dron, a veteran Chartered Accountant based in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The accused, including developer Subbaraman Anand Vilaynur and his wife Uma Subbaraman, are charged with collecting Rs 100 crore from over 100 individuals under the guise of the 'Sky 31' housing project. Allegations suggest they diverted the funds for personal gain instead of investing in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

 India
2
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

 India
3
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.

Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving...

 India
4
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025