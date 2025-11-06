Wadala Real Estate Fraud: Homebuyers Cheated of Rs 100 Crore

A real estate fraud case involving a massive Rs 100 crore has been registered against a developer and associates for allegedly deceiving homebuyers in Mumbai's Wadala area, officials revealed on Thursday.

The police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) initiated the case following a detailed inquiry prompted by a complaint from Anil Dron, a veteran Chartered Accountant based in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The accused, including developer Subbaraman Anand Vilaynur and his wife Uma Subbaraman, are charged with collecting Rs 100 crore from over 100 individuals under the guise of the 'Sky 31' housing project. Allegations suggest they diverted the funds for personal gain instead of investing in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)