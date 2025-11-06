Election Commission's Intensive Revision Drive in West Bengal: A Ground Report
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal commenced a review meeting in Alipurduar district regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Their initiative includes interacting with Booth Level Officers and voters to address issues in the review process.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, along with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, embarked on a crucial review meeting on Thursday to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Alipurduar district, according to a government official.
Leading the Election Commission team in the state, Bharti arrived in Alipurduar on Wednesday night. They are set to address challenges and issues encountered during the SIR process, alongside engaging with Booth Level Officers and a selection of voters for comprehensive feedback.
The team plans to conduct thorough field visits in Alipurduar before continuing their mission in Cooch Behar on the same day, followed by visits to Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling on Friday as part of the SIR initiative.
