Supreme Court Clashes with Government over Tribunal Reforms Act

The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure towards the Centre on Thursday for requesting an adjournment in hearings about the constitutional validity of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. This Act had previously faced criticism for potentially infringing judicial independence.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai highlighted the Centre's attempt to refer the case to a larger five-judge bench as unreasonable, hinting at reluctance by the government to follow through on reforms. The Centre's move was seen as a last-minute attempt to delay proceedings, undermining the court's earlier timeline.

The 2021 Act, which has become a controversial subject, aims to abolish certain appellate tribunals and alter terms of appointments and tenure, changes challenged by associations like the Madras Bar Association. The Supreme Court warns of the government's tactics which could curtail the independence of tribunals if not checked.

(With inputs from agencies.)