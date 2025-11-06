Left Menu

Anil Ambani Faces More Scrutiny in Bank Fraud Probe

Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for further questioning in a bank fraud and money laundering case. He is to appear on November 14 regarding an alleged bank loan fraud at State Bank of India. The agency has attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:05 IST
Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, is scheduled for another round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate next week regarding an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case.

The 66-year-old businessman was previously interviewed by the federal probe agency in August.

According to sources, Ambani has been asked to appear on November 14 for a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud at the State Bank of India. The agency has recently attached assets worth Rs 7,500 crore in connection to their ongoing investigation against Ambani's group companies.

